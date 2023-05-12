Central New York may lose a famed horse racing track as Vernon Downs is at risk of closing.
A warn notice was filed with the state Labor Department saying the casino would close in August, followed by the race track in September and the hotel in December.
United Workers, the group behind Starbucks unionization efforts, is calling on the state for $2 million in tax relief.
If not passed before the end of the session, the group says about 250 union workers will lose their jobs and the state would lose $13 million in tax revenue.