TAMPA, Fla. — Two controversial issues are getting closer to securing a spot on the 2024 ballot.

A bill that would have made it harder to pass constitutional amendments failed in the state legislature, which means the threshold for a ballot referendum to pass remains at 60%.

In order to get on the 2024 ballot, the measure must receive nearly 900,000 valid signatures and then get the state Supreme Court to sign off on the ballot language.

Notable issues like raising the minimum wage to $15 an hour and legalizing recreational marijuana became law because Floridians voted in favor of making them constitutional amendments.

After failed attempts, the pro-legalization committee Smart and Safe Florida is less than 100,000 signatures away from hitting that 891,523 signature threshold. The group hopes to legalize recreational marijuana similar to the laws passed in California and Colorado.

The effort is financially backed by Trulieve, which to date has contributed more than $30 million. The company will likely have to dip even further into their pockets to get to that 60% voter approval.

Dade City country duo The Bellamy Brothers have become the face of the effort.

“I’m not condoning anyone to illegally use pot by any means,” said Howard Bellamy. “But we think it’s time… it’s 2023 and most of the country is headed that way,” Bellamy explained. “We’re very much enforcing laws, we don’t want to be one of those wide open states where everyone gets away with everything.”

Earlier this week, abortion rights supporters launched a new campaign aimed at protecting access to abortions. The group ‘Floridians Protecting Freedom’ is heading up the push and was recently formed after the state passed the new 6-week restriction on abortion.

A second initiative is in the signature-gathering phase that would stop all abortions.

To get on the 2024 ballot the signatures would need to be collected by Feb 1, 2024.