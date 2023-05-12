MILWAUKEE — It started as a small Hispanic grocery story on Milwaukee’s south side in 1978. Now, as it celebrates 45 years in business, El Rey operates four grocery stores, a food manufacturing plant and runs a wholesale business.

What You Need To Know El Rey started as a small Hispanic grocery story on Milwaukee’s south side in 1978



Now, they operate four grocery stores, a food manufacturing plant and run a wholesale business



They're celebrating 45 years in business



Throughout the years, they've adapted to change while keeping core traditions in place

El Rey Co-Founder Ernesto Villarreal said he didn’t even plan to go into the grocery business.

“We started our store because my brother Armando lost his job and that’s the way we started, and then our brother Heriberto came to help us too and that’s the way we started with our wives working to help us too,” said Ernesto Villarreal.

After all these years, the second and third generations are now picking up the torch.

Ernesto Villarreal’s son-in-law, Nelson Lang, is the company’s general manager.

He said the store’s original business model focused on bringing authentic foods to the Mexican community in Milwaukee. Lang said today, the Hispanic community has evolved.

“Where you have a pocket of Puerto Rican culture, Dominican culture, El Salvador, Peruvian, I think that is one way we have adapted to stay relevant is to adapt along with the Hispanic community here on the south side of Milwaukee,” said Lang.

Lang said he’s proud to be part of the second generation and excited to be working with the next.

Derrick Villarreal is the third generation. He manages El Rey’s manufacturing plant. He just finished his master’s degree in business management.

Derrick Villarreal said adapting to change while keeping core traditions in place is important to the family businesses’ future.

“We sell what we make ourselves. That’s one thing that leads to authentic food. You are the one making it and you are including the tradition inside of all your products and you handle all your products with care,” said Derrick Villarreal.

It’s a work ethic that’s been passed down from Derrick Villarreal’s grandfather, Ernesto, who still shows up to work with a smile on his face.

“When I see customers and see them again and again, it feels like, when I come to the store, it gives me energy,” said Ernesto Villarreal.

It’s an energy that’s fueling future generations as El Rey continues to grow in the years ahead.