DAYTON, Ohio — As businesses in Dayton continue to recover from financial hardships from the pandemic, the Miami Valley Urban League and city leaders awarded the first round of micro-grants to local companies needing a boost.

Twenty-three businesses took home between $1,000 and $10,000.

The grant money comes from a $1.5 million investment by the city’s recovery plan.

The micro-grants help Black and brown small business owners to make capital investments, community education and long-term plans.

“This is my very own space so this check will actually help to offset a lot of the costs that I incurred, but also help to provide some of the final kitchen resources and tools that I need to finalize my space,” said owner of Taste-T-Love Baby Food Kourtney Terry.



This isn’t the last of the grant money going out.

The Miami Valley Urban League is expected to hand out more than 550 grants to businesses around Dayton.