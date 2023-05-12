SURF CITY, N.C. — A Surf City store manager talks about the steps she’s taking to get more employees as the tourism season picks up.

Sweet Island’s main goal is to be the best location for families to go when they’re at the beach. The shop started out as a restaurant, but with difficulties around the workforce the owner changed over to ice cream and souvenirs.

“Biggest reason was keeping employees,” Sweet Island manager Aimee Bailey said.

Bailey is responsible for hiring employees. She looks primarily at teenagers to employ.

“So, the kids enjoy working here. They make good money and good memories. So yeah, that's kind of the age group I'm looking for, 15 to like 19-year-olds typically. I've only got one person over the age of 20 that works for me,” Bailey said.

Her reasoning for this younger workforce is the lack of adult workers.

“When usually in their 30s and 40s, that's kind of the age group that's hard to get right now. I don't have a problem getting teenagers to work. I have some amazing young adults that work for me,” Bailey said.

Inflation has been a huge factor affecting all kinds of businesses, and for Sweet Island it’s no different.

“I have a lot of people that come every year, so they're like, 'Oh well, you went up a dollar from last year,' and it's definitely noticed. So, it's had a huge effect for sure,” Bailey said.

Since it’s so hard for shops to find employees, especially with recent inflation, Bailey likes to make the time spent scooping ice cream all summer worth their while.

“We have to charge a little bit more. We have to pay a little bit more. It’s only fair that the employees get paid more when they're having to pay more,” Bailey said.

Along with higher wages, Sweet Island offers other perks too.

“If you’re with us for the whole season, you do get a bonus. If you have good attendance all season from May until the end of August, you get a bonus. So, there are definitely perks that we're offering, even to the teenagers,” Bailey said.