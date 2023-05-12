COLUMBUS, Ohio — Farmers and ranchers face one of the highest rates of suicide.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the rate of male suicides among farmers and ranchers was 43 per 100,000, compared to 27 per 100,000 for men across all other occupations.

“I think one of the things that you realize right off the top is that farming is a very stressful occupation,” agriculture expert Andy Vance said.

Farmers are often responsible for the caring of their families, livestock, and crops. They face many uncertainties including weather and the economy. Many are working to continue a legacy of farmers that spans generations.

“All those things because they're largely out of your control as a farmer, really, I think weigh on [farmers]," Vance said. "All of us have stressors in our jobs, but there are so many pieces of the farm puzzle that are just beyond the farmer's control,” Vance said.

You matter.



Stress affects all of us. May is National Mental Health Awareness Month and ODA wants you to know you are not alone.



Help is available. Please visit our Got Your Back program to learn more.

Isolation is also common among farmers and ranchers. Many perform their job alone.

"We know when we talk about mental health that having regular contact with supportive friends and family and so on, wards off a lot of those challenges," Vance said. "And I think what you're seeing now is groups like the Ohio Farm Bureau Federation, most of the state and national commodity organizations, the Corn Growers, Cattleman's, etc., those groups are really starting to have the conversation and I think that's a big part of the process, is just opening the discussion to saying it's okay to talk about these issues, that we don't have to worry about a stigma of saying, 'Hey, you know, I might be struggling with something here.'"

If you or someone you know is struggling, dial 9-8-8 for the National Suicide and Crisis Lifeline.