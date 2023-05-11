RACINE, Wis. — With the 2024 Republican National Convention a little over a year away, Milwaukee is preparing for an influx of visitors.

What You Need To Know Racine is looking to maximize the economic benefits of the RNC



Some hotels already expect to be fully booked



Restaurants and other businesses are preparing for a boost in business

From hotels to restaurants to coach bus operators, all different facets of the city’s economy will see an impact.

Other cities beyond Milwaukee are also hoping to see a similar economic boost. Racine County is one area that expects to see a large number of people coming to stay.

With Racine located 25 miles south of Milwaukee, Racine County Tourism Director Cari Greving said she is working to sell people on staying in Racine as an alternative to Milwaukee.

“Not everyone is flying into Milwaukee. People are coming from Chicago, so if they can stop here or stay here without having to deal with the rush to get downtown to Milwaukee, that is what we are looking for,” said Greving.

With the Democratic National Convention to be held in Chicago, Greving said she even expects the Racine area will also see some people visiting the area as a result.

Both conventions are only more than a year out and many Racine area businesses are already getting prepared. Delta Hotel by Marriott is one business expecting to see a big boost.

Roxanne Schuebel serves as the director of sales and marketing for the hotel. Schuebel said the hotel has signed with the RNC Housing Committee, meaning she expects to have all 222 rooms filled.

Schuebel said any time the hotel can fill completely is great for their bottom line. In addition to room sales, restaurants and meeting spaces will also be utilized.

“We are always after heads in beds. That is the goal. Food and beverage revenue generating from banquets is always key. It helps the staff, it helps us, helps to add to the hustle and bustle of what the hotel should be,” said Schuebel.

Greving said over the next few months, Real Racine, the county tourism agency, plans to work on creating more concrete itineraries for what visitors can see and do while in the Racine area.