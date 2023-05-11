BUFFALO, N.Y. — The three people you’re about to meet cannot enjoy fireworks, or listen to folks with robust voices speak, and they fight fear each day they walk into work.

But these associates keep the Tops on Jefferson Avenue up and running for their friends, family and neighbors. It’s not lost on them, that without them, the closest grocery store is several miles away.

Some believe they’re wrong for working at the grocery store because it’s a gravesite. Others thank Jerome, Nicky and Stacy for their work and push to continue on even after they watched people they care about murdered because of the color of their skin.

On a Friday morning, folks prepare for a busy weekend full of sunshine.

“It ranges somewhere between 3,900 to 6,000 or 7,000,” Jerome Bridges, Scan Coordinator said.

That’s item scanned per week, to make sure they mirror the sales in the ads for the upcoming week.

“Yes, ma’am,” Bridges smiled.

Bridges has worked at the East Buffalo Tops for four years.

"Some days it’s hard on me, some days it’s not, some days, I just break down,” Bridges said.

May 14 was like any other day for Bridges.

“I just had talked to Garnell Whitfield’s mother,” Bridges recalled. “I was sad and she saw me. She said, “Smile young man, today is going to be bright.”

Ruth Whitfield was one of the 10 people killed when gunfire erupted after what Bridges says was 20 minutes later. He thought it was a car back-firing.

“I peeked around aisle 14 and that’s when I saw everyone running, and that’s when I saw, that’s when I heard more shots,” Bridges paused. “That’s when I ran.”

He tried hiding in his office, but someone was already there. He then grabbed three co-workers and five customers and ran to the conference room.

“And barricaded the conference room with a big oak table,” Bridges said.

Bridges is still coming to terms with how he survived.

“I thought for a minute one of those bullets was going to come through the wall,” he recalled.

There are bad days.

“Every time I hear fireworks, like last night, they were shooting somewhere around here, and I was up under my bed,” Bridges said.

He has his co-workers like his work mom, Nicky Moore to lean on.

“This woman here makes me laugh all the time,” Bridges pointed to Moore and another associate.

“You just support each other, and hope to goodness you’re on a high note so you can be supportive to somebody,” Moore, the office manager said.

Moore had just left before the shooting took place, but her husband was still working. Thankfully he wasn't hurt. Like Bridges, Moore struggles with loud noises, in some cases, that includes customers.

“I got really panicky, and I dialed 911, which I might have done prematurely, but that’s just what happened,” Moore said.

Then there’s Stacy Martin, the general merchandise manager. Next to her, for moral support is David Christopher, the store manager.

“Big family,” Martin said.

The dairy cooler is where Martin sought refuge.

"I couldn’t hear anything but the gunshots, I froze,” Martin said. “A customer hit my shoulder and got me to move. For the short time that it took place, my Fitbit said I exercised for half an hour, my heart rate was so high.”

A year later, Martin says every day gets better.

“I’m getting stronger, I’m getting over it,” she said.

Seeing Martin struggle makes you wonder why she and the rest of the team put themselves through heartbreak day in and day out.

“That jerk is not going to win,” Martin said.

Turns out healing comes in the form of comradery.

“I needed to be with the community, I needed to be with my family,” Martin said.

And be there for the community, too.

“It’s important to the seniors who walk here every day, we had to come back,” Moore said. “We had to.”

They fight because the thoughts and prayers have only gotten them so far.

“Because here it is a year later, I haven’t seen a new venue go up, a new food provider in this area, no,” Moore said.

The store has a new look, and tighter security, which Bridges says makes it like Fort Knox. Between that and the love they’ve gotten from the community, he says overall...

“It’s, it’s overwhelming,” Bridges says.