A new legal cannabis dispensary opened its doors in Manhattan Thursday morning.

Gotham Dispensary, the sixth one in the city, on East 3rd Street in the East Village bills itself as a "concept store," with clothing and other fashion, art and lifestyle products for sale in the front of the store, and a gallery space upstairs for art exhibits and other programming.

"We will have events — we'll bring in a tattoo artist for a week, and you can come get a tattoo. There's going to have a week where you can come and learn how to create a beautiful flower vase. We're going to have a week where you can come in and like be a part of a joint-rolling contest. And on top of that, we have beautiful merchandise. It could be anywhere from a great t-shirt to a fabulous box to a lockbox for parents so they can make sure that their kids don't find their products,” Joanne Wilson, founder of Gotham Dispensary, said.

Gotham partnered with the nonprofit Strive, which provides job training and other services to the formerly incarcerated and will receive the majority of the store's profits.