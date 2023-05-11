The PGA Tournament returning to Pittsford is expected to bring an extra quarter of a million people to town. The Greater Rochester area predicts an estimated $190 million coming into the community amid the extra traffic from the tournament, and the Lilac Festival.

"The pride that comes with hosting the PGA Championship yet again, certainly at Oak Hill, as well as the rest of the community and the way the business community provides hospitality, the way they're bringing clients and customers here, the work that we do to bring visitors to the area and our partners who are leveraging the event for their own wherewithal,” the CEO and president of Greater Rochester Enterprise, Matt Hurlbutt, says.

What You Need To Know The town of Pittsford is expecting an extra quarter of a million of people coming to town next week with the PGA Tournament



An estimated $190 million is expected to make its way to the Greater Rochester area ahead of extra springtime festivities



Simply Crepes has been preparing for the extra traffic around the Erie Canal since the middle of winter

Pittsford businesses, like Simply Crepes, say they are ready for the extra traffic.

"We’re literally right on the canal, so we always do over the summer, we get busier,” Panos Derempeis, a server at Simply Crepes, said. “There’s a lot of people just walking around they’re like, 'Oh, let’s have a crepe.'"

Derempeis says it's working in his favor.

“I don’t like standing around so like it’s nice if I’m busy and like I can just keep walking away, the time goes by faster,” he said. “Work is much easier.”

Luckily for the business, it's a popular brunch spot. So Mother's Day will kick off their busy season.

Co-owner Michelle Conlin says it's the perfect way to make sure the team is ready for the extra traffic along the canal.

"They’ll be ready to go for the PGA,” Conlin said. “We anticipate, you know, the traffic definitely stepping up a bit, but we’re excited to see them and it’s way more busy than the day goes by faster."

The PGA isn't the only event bringing in extra business to the town of Pittsford as the Buffalo Bills will also be returning to St. John Fisher University this summer. But Simply Crepe's general manager, Chris Stark, says the team has known what kind of busy season is ahead of them for months.

"If you’re not thinking three months out in this business, you’re already behind,” Stark said. “So we certainly started in the middle of winter preparing for a busy season this year. We’re already seeing a little of it”

Some workers are eager to pick up some extra hours of work.

“I definitely fight for shifts,” Derempeis' colleague explains. “I'm like if you don’t want to work because I pick up shifts left and right.”

For Pittsford workers, extra shifts mean extra money.

"Our team members, you know, there’s extended hours for the hourly employees. Obviously, lots more business, lots more tips and things like that for our front of house staff. And really it’s just a very lucrative time and it’s, to be honest, fun to be able to do things that are special right?”

But for Derempeis, it's not just about the money.

“I’m a very social person,” he said. “That helps a lot. I would not do a job where I’m like just sitting on the desk. I'm thinking not so much as a job, more like a hobby.”

That attitude is helping more customers turn his home away from home into a place they'll make sure to come back to the next time they're visiting Rochester.