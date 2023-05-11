Peloton announced Thursday that it is recalling 2.2 million exercise bikes due to the possibility of fall and injury hazards.

According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission, Peloton bikes with the model PL01 can experience the seat post assembly breaking during use, posing fall and injury hazards for the user.

The company has received 35 reports about the seat post breaking and detaching from the bike while in use; that includes 13 injury reports, comprising a fractured wrist, lacerations and bruises.

The CPSC says customers should immediately stop using the recalled exercise bikes and contact Peloton for a free repair. The impacted bikes were sold between Jan. 2018 and May 2023 on Peloton's website, Dick's Sporting Goods stores and website, and Amazon.

Shares of the company fell roughly 7% in trading after the announcement.

This is not the first recall the company has experienced. In May of 2021, Peloton was forced to recall its treadmills.