ORLANDO, Fla. — Orlando Health and Visit Orlando are teaming up to launch the Orlando Health Virtual Care Center inside the Orange County Convention Center.

The Virtual Care Center will be located in the west building near the Visit Orlando Welcome Center in the central lobby. Medical providers will be able to evaluate medical conditions for attendees during large conventions.

The Virtual Care Center will also be staffed by an Orlando Health team member who can help triage the needs of those visiting the center. If minor care is needed, the Orlando Health team member can help connect visitors to a medical provider via a virtual visit in the center’s private room.

Virtual visit physicians can evaluate medical conditions including allergies, cold and flu symptoms, diarrhea, insect bites, pink eye, respiratory infections, skin rashes, sore throat and sprains. They are also able to write prescriptions, which can be sent to a local pharmacy.

Patients will be able to share a summary of the health visit with their primary care doctor.

During large conventions, the Virtual Care Center will be open from 8:00 a.m. — 4:00 p.m. The visit will take about 30 minutes and cost $55. However, officials say health insurance is not accepted.

Anyone in need of medical attention when the Virtual Care Center is not open can access on-demand virtual visits with an Orlando Health doctor 24/7 from any location through www.orlandohealth.com/virtual-visit.

Through the partnership, tourists, business travelers and Visit Orlando member organizations have access to visitor-specific wellness tips and individualized health resources, including a concierge telephone number established to help connect visitors who may need access to local medical resources such as emergency care, urgent care or even access to a virtual visit while visiting Orlando. For additional information, visit www.orlandohealth.com/visitorlando.