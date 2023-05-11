CINCINNATI — A small business owner is celebrating the expansion of his gym, bringing it from a garage to a 10,000 square feet facility thanks to loyal members.

Before working out, a proper warm-up is key. For Vinny Pospisil- this is his daily routine at RTS Barbell.

Pospisil first found RTS Barbell six years ago when he would travel to Cincinnati. He credits the community, owner Kevin Kist, has created through the years. The two have now become friends and workout partners.

“Between my schedule and his schedule, we’re both pretty busy, but when we can, we love to," Pospisil said.

As Pospisil steps up to spot Kist, it’s a reminder of how far RTS Barbell has come.

“I’m blown away," Pospisil said. "This is just out of this world compared to, not that the last place was a bad place. I always loved everything he had, but every single piece is meticulously thought about.”

This gym started in a garage in 2015.

“The Iron Mecca. It was 100 square feet," Kist said of his original space. "You can’t even tell how small it is here. A car would barely fit in there.”

Now, in its fifth location and biggest of all, the gym’s past is proudly displayed.

Pospisil has been with RTS Barbell nearly since the start.

“I’ve seen him like knocking walls down at the old place. It’s been a process and it’s really impressive," Pospisil said.

He feels so connected to the community he even got a tattoo of the RTS lighting bolt logo.

For both Kist and Pospisil, this place is more than just a gym, but an homage to hard work.

“Getting open and seeing everyone’s reaction really, truly made it all worth it," Kist said. "Because I spent so much time in the trenches, if you will, trying to make it wonderful. And I just wanted everyone to love it.”

And a place to feel like you belong.

“I brag about this place all the time," Pospisil said. "Sometimes it sounds like I’m trying to sell the place, but I’m not. I’m honestly really proud of this place and proud to be a member.”

RTS Barbell is a 24/7 gym located in Walnut Hills. The facility offers weightlifting for all levels, including Olympic lifting and bodybuilding.