Summer in Central New York means food trucks can be found all over the region at breweries, the Great Northern Mall and the newly opened Harvey’s Garden, but what goes into operating a food truck?

“Every day is a learning experience,” said Nick Sanford, owner of Toss ‘N’ Fire Pizza. “I worked in restaurants my whole life, so I knew the basics of cooking and restaurant work, but when you’re mobile there are different things thrown into that.”

Sanford started Toss ‘N’ Fire Pizza in 2015 with a pull-behind trailer that held his wood-fired oven. He now has three food trucks, and two brick and mortar locations in North Syracuse and Camillus.

Sanford is also the president of the Syracuse Food Truck Association, which has more than 50 members and helps organize events for the trucks.

“All of our members are using an app called Street Food Finder to post all of our schedules,” said Bri Petrocci, a spokesperson for the Syracuse Food Truck Association.

“We have what we call hotspots that are managed through the association, and these are places food trucks frequent.”

For example, the Syracuse Food Truck Association hosts Food Truck Takeover on Wednesdays at the Great Northern Mall in Clay.

Additionally, on May 13, 55 area food trucks will participate in the food truck battle at the New York State Fairgrounds which features special dishes from each truck.

A particular challenge of operating a food truck is obtaining the right permits for the location and a truck, Petrocci said.

“All of our trucks have to get a county health permit just to operate, and then there’s also town, village and city permits,” Petrocci said. “In addition, the state has mandated some new fire protection laws in which we have to get an emergency management permit.”

Sanford says if food trucks want to operate on the street, they have to have a street vendor permit, which is expensive, so most try to use private property.

“There are probably 80 or more food trucks in Central New York, and there’s only one that has that permit,” he said.

In addition to the logistical challenges, operating a food truck is physically demanding work, Sanford said.

“All the prep work, all the cleanup and setup,” he said. “You’re on your feet all day either in really cold or really hot weather. It’s definitely a labor of love.”

Lavinia Fusco opened her food truck business last year, Phokouttahere, serving Vietnamese pho, spring rolls and bahn mi sandwiches. Fusco grew up on Syracuse’s Northside and wanted to bring a taste of her culture back to the area.

“As a food truck owner, you have to be a master of all things -- you have to be a mechanic, an electrician, a cook,” Fusco said.

In her first year, she experienced many growing pains, but with mentorship from other food truck owners and the Syracuse Food Truck Association, she has been able to figure things out.

“I never want to open a restaurant, I just want the grittiness of the food truck,” Fusco said. “I don’t think a lot of people can understand that lifestyle.”