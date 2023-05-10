CINCINNATI — A popular local taco truck is the latest food and beverage business to sign a lease for brick-and-mortar space along the up-and-coming Court Street Plaza section of downtown Cincinnati.

Pata Roja Taqueria, commonly found behind Bar Saeso in Pendleton, plans to move into a 1,060-square-foot space at 52 E. Court St. later this year. The site is part of Cincinnati Center City Development Corp. (3CDC)’s Court Street Condos project.

Owner Derrick Braziel started the food truck and catering business back in 2019 to bring his love of Mexico City-style al pastor street tacos to Cincinnati.

Over the years, Braziel’s truck has become a fixture of food-focused events and Pata Roja developed a catering program as well. But now he and project partner Michael Millay — CEO of Rooted Creative and a former FC Cincinnati player — have decided on Court Street as their new permanent home.

Braziel and Millay said they looked at spaces from Camp Washington on the west side of Cincinnati to Mount Washington on the city’s east side and everywhere in between.

They decided on Court Street, the duo said, in part because of its walkability to both downtown and the popular Over-the-Rhine neighborhood. They told 3CDC they view Court Street Plaza as a “burgeoning commercial district.”

The location of the eatery-to-be is between Mid-City Restaurant and Pilar, a Key West-inspired cocktail bar by 4EG. Both spots opened within the past two years.

“We truly feel our taqueria will thrive here,” Braziel said. “We see Pata Roja as a way to help bridge the gap between the Central Business District and Over-the-Rhine, bringing these two communities together through a shared love of good food and good company.”

Braziel is still developing the menu for his first restaurant. Currently, Pata Roja’s menu focuses on bold Mexican flavors. Taco offerings include al pastor, marinated beef and a seasonal vegetarian option. They also serve burritos, quesadillas, street corn and a traditional bean stew with sausage. The salsa is made in-house.

Studio Indio and Rooted Creative head the design team for the space. In a statement, Braziel and Millay described the layout as a “traditional Mexico City taqueria with a unique Cincinnati twist.” Pata Roja translates to “red leg,” an intentional connection to the Cincinnati Reds baseball team.

Completed in June 2021, the $5.5 million Court Street Plaza project resulted in a pedestrian-friendly promenade aimed at attracting outdoor dining as well as special events. The “festival-style” street layout of the plaza also makes it easy to close it to vehicular traffic for events like BLINK and the recent Asian Food Fest.

Pata Roja is the fifth business to open or sign a lease in a 3CDC space along Court Street Plaza in the past two years. Mid-City and Pilar were among the first projects to open there in Oct. 2021. Avril Bleh Meat Market also calls the area home.

Two other restaurants, Onolicious Hawaii and Court Street Kitchen, are planning to open in the next few months.

“We’re really looking forward to giving this Cincinnati staple a permanent home in the heart of Court Street Plaza,” Lindzie Gunnels, 3CDC’s commercial leasing manager.