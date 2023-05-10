PASCO CO., Fla. — As areas across the state continue to see their populations grow, more businesses are following that trend.

Starting a business is attractive for many but just how far are some willing to go?

Pasco County reports a 37% increase in workforce over the last 10 years. One business duo are a part of that slice.

Alessio Miraglia's well-traveled life has always revolved around food.

“I’ve been living all around the world but Florida is my favorite and that’s why I decided to come here," Miraglia said. “When I was little, my Grandpa used to do it by hand

"We used to have a wooden container we put all the ingredients in and use it by hand. But now, we have a mixer do the job for us so that’s much better."

Five years ago, he decided to move more than 5,000 miles to Pasco. There was just one thing missing: a reminder of home. So he decided to take a slice of his native Italy and bring it to Pasco County.

“My passion, along with my partner, is Neapolitan style pizza because we really think it’s a unique product that America still needs to discover,” he said.

Together, with his friend and business partner Troy Summerall, they opened the Inferno Pizza Lounge.

“I wake up every morning with a passion and I just love going to work,” said Summerall.

In the last five years, the county says there have been more than 4,800 new businesses.

On a routine day, Miraglia and Summerall open the shop, mix fresh pizza dough and make their own homemade mozzarella from scratch.

“My wife was born and raised in Naples, Italy and they had a pizzeria," says Summerall. "They explained to us the process and what we were doing wrong and we finally started getting it right.”

Just like any new business,the duo experienced a bit of a turbulent start.

“When you are trying to put something in the market that is different, people start to be skeptical. Is it going to be good or not?" said Miraglia. "But when they try it and start to get comfortable with it, they start to like it and they actually start to come back.”

Over time they’ve built a loyal following.

“They never leave disappointed," said Summerall. "They always tell us this pizza is authentic and good and even better than Naples, Italy.”

It’s this allure of authenticity that Miraglia hopes will keep customers hungry for more.

“Eventually, it will be to open up a new location so we can spread more love all around Florida," said Miraglia. "That will be our main goal.”