PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — More affordable housing is coming to Pinellas County.

The board of county commissioners approved more than $12.5 million in funds to support four developments in Lealman, Ridgecrest and St. Petersburg, totaling 307 new units.

The planned apartments exemplify the goal of the new Housing Action Plan announced at the recent Homes for Pinellas Summit: to create quality homes affordable to people of all incomes.

Among the new units is Skyway Lofts II on 34th Street in St. Pete, which will bring 66 apartments adjacent to the Skyway Lofts development, which opened in 2021 in the Skyway Marina District.

These apartment communities will rent to families that make 80% or less of the area’s median income, which is just below $66,000 per year for a family of four.



With the latest approval, the county now has 10 affordable housing projects in the works.