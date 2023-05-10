LAKELAND, Fla. — When your t-shirts say American Grown with Persian Roots, then it only makes sense you excel at Persian Fusion.

Feasts of Persia in Lakeland is a food truck and patio — the love child of Gianna Rahmani and Farhad Rahmani. The couple met in California after moving to the States from the Philippines and Iran, respectively.

They married and had two children — and are enthusiastic about living out their American dream with their sons.

Their hope is that sharing food will bring people together — one kebab burger with fries — at a time.

Kabob Koobideh/Burger

Ingredients:

1 lb. ground beef

1 lb. ground lamb

1 medium onion

1 tsp. salt

1 tsp. turmeric

1 tsp. garlic powder

½ tsp. black pepper

sumac to taste

Steps:

Grind the onion in a food processor until pureed. Drain and dispose the juice.

Mix the remaining onion pulp, salt, turmeric, garlic powder, and black pepper with the meat by hand until well blended.

Let the seasoned meat sit in the fridge for 6-12 hours.

Make into patties of desired sizes and grill at about 375 degrees.

Sprinkle with sumac and serve on a toasted bun with mayo, lettuce, red onions and tomatoes.