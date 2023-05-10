PASCO COUNTY, Fla. — A nationwide shortage in applicants is affecting staffing at 911 call centers.

With the population growing in Pasco County, the command center is recruiting call takers. It’s a task that has taken a hit in recent years and at the call center, anything can happen at a moment’s notice.

“You need to be ready for whatever is on the other end,” said Natalie Roberts, who works at the call center.

Roberts understands the importance of preparation. She’s been laying the groundwork for her career for years.

“I feel like I’ve been interested for a very long time just with any crime or 911 movies or TV shows and just coming here and actually doing it was really cool,” she said.

Roberts is a support services specialist at the command center. When she’s not on the floor taking calls, she’s training new call takers. But bringing in new employees has been a bit of a challenge lately.

“We’ve learned a lot of people want to have a work from home option,” said Captain Dan Olds, the director of emergency services for the county. “We’ve had some folks leave us to do that. Our applications pre-COVID were about 150 applicants every two weeks and are now between eight and 15.”

Olds said the COVID-19 pandemic changed a lot of things even at the call center. Right now, they are looking to fill 18 job vacancies. Add in the pressure of answering emergency calls and it can seem overwhelming.

“You really have the full gambit and that is sometimes the difficulty for our folks to downshift from handling a pediatric drowning to a neighbor dispute over an illegally parked car,” he said.

But like other jobs, it does have its rewards.

“We do have people who are brand new to just barely out of training and they’re already delivering babies, they’re getting awards for providing CPR instructions to someone and saving a life,” said Olds. “It doesn’t take very long here to make an impact and to feel what’s going on here is very important.”

It’s that kind of impact that Roberts feels she has already made in her three years at the call center.

“It’s a lot different from the movies and tv shows but it’s very rewarding and it’s different every day,” she said. “You want to come to work and help people and do whatever you can within your position.”

The passion Roberts has for her career is something she hopes to pass along to the next group of trainees.

