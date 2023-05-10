One day after President Joe Biden and the top Democrats and Republicans in Congress met to discuss raising the country’s borrowing power, a leadership aide confirmed to Spectrum News that some meetings with staff are already underway.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., who attended yesterday’s summit at the White House, said earlier Wednesday that staff-level discussions would begin later in the day.

“Today, top staffs of all five principals are sitting down – right now as we speak – and talking about a path forward for the budget and appropriations process,” Schumer said. “And they’re going to continue to meet during the week.”

Schumer went on to say that if House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., wants to bring up spending cuts – a key priority of Republicans in exchange for raising the country’s debt limit – “that’s the place to discuss it, that’s the place we’ve always discussed it."

“The bottom line is very simple,” Schumer continued. “McCarthy can simply have his say, and his caucus can have its say, on spending cuts, but not holding it hostage to default.”

Schumer urged Speaker McCarthy and Republicans to “come to their senses” and take the possibility of default off the table.

“Time is of the essence, and there’s nothing stopping us from coming together, in a bipartisan way as we regularly have, to assure America can pay its bills,” the New York Democrat said.

Schumer’s Republican counterpart, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., projected confidence that the president and the speaker would reach an agreement, reiterating his statement from Tuesday that the country will not default on its obligations for the first time in U.S. history.

“The fact of the matter is, ultimately, an agreement will be reached between Joe Biden and Kevin McCarthy and the country will not default,” the Kentucky Republican said at his weekly press conference.

McConnell said that "seven of the last 10 times we've raised the debt ceiling," it's had another measure attached to it, "almost always related to spending," adding that it's "nonsense" that such an ask is novel.

He went on to say that such disagreements are the trappings of a divided government, recalling the debt limit standoff of 2019, when Democrats controlled the House under the administration of President Donald Trump.

"Donald Trump and [then-House Speaker] Nancy Pelosi, two bitter enemies, entered into a two-year budget cap and an increase in the debt ceiling," McConnell said. "This can be done, and it must be done. America is not going to default."

President Biden traveled to Westchester, New York, on Wednesday to discuss the standoff over the debt limit, condemning Republicans’ plans and pledging that “we’re gonna win this fight.”

Republicans won’t raise the debt ceiling “unless we give into their threats and demands as to what they think we should be doing with regards to this default,” Biden said. “This would be incredibly damaging.”

Biden laid out the projected consequences of a debt default: 8 million jobs lost, a recession, delayed Social Security checks and payments to veterans, and damage to the country’s international reputation as a default on U.S. debt, one of the most widely held investments in the world, could send the global economy spiraling.

“I’ve traveled the world. I’ve met with over 80 heads of state, 88 heads of state so far. They’re all looking at me: ‘Are you guys serious?’” Biden said. “Because if we default on our debt, the whole world is in trouble. This is a manufactured crisis.”

Speaking to reporters in New York later Wednesday, Biden told reporters that he has not received any updates on the staff-level meetings.

“I haven’t,” Biden said, per the White House pool, adding that the purpose of Tuesday’s meeting was not to reach a deal, but rather lay out his priorities of what he thinks should be done.

“There's been progress,” the president told reporters. “It will work out.”