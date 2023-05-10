President Joe Biden is set to travel to New York’s Hudson Valley on Wednesday, one day after meeting with congressional leaders to address raising the country’s borrowing power, to tout his administration’s economic agenda while condemning House Republicans’ plan to lift the debt ceiling.

The official noted that Biden’s speech – set to take place at SUNY Westchester Community College – will take place in a district he won in 2020 but is represented by a Republican in the House, Rep. Mike Lawler; the freshman lawmaker will attend Wednesday's event

"America is not a deadbeat nation, we pay our bills" the official said. "Congress has a constitutional duty to prevent default."

The freshman GOP lawmaker, a key target of Democrats in next year’s races in their effort to reclaim the House of Representatives, told The Associated Press earlier this week that he accepted the White House’s invitation to attend on Wednesday “maybe to their surprise.”

“He's coming to my district, specifically to talk about the most pressing issue,” Lawler said. The Republican lawmaker unseated Sean Patrick Maloney, who chaired the House Democrats’ campaign arm, in the 2022 midterms, one of the most notable upsets in last year’s elections.

“Nobody wants to see us default. Nobody wants to see us not raise the debt limit. But they also don’t want to see us continue to spend money that we don’t have,” the New York Republican said. “When I’m out talking to folks in my community, my district, by and large they agree with my stance.”

The speech comes one day after Biden met with House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., and other congressional leaders met to discuss lifting the debt ceiling ahead of an unofficial June 1 deadline to avert a first-ever default.

While Tuesday’s meeting ended without an accord, the Biden and the top House and Senate leaders agreed to meet again Friday, with staff set to meet immediately in the interim. Biden characterized the meeting as “productive.”

“I told congressional leaders that I’m prepared to begin a separate discussion about my budget, spending priorities, but not under the threat of default,” Biden said, adding that America not being able to fulfill its obligations “is not an option.”

In Wednesday’s speech, Biden “will lay out the stakes for hardworking families across New York and the United States: default would threaten 8 million jobs, a recession, and retirement plans for millions of Americans,” the official said.

“The Default on America Act” – the colloquial name Democrats have given the Republicans’ debt limit bill, a play on “dead on arrival” – “would also lead to 30 million fewer outpatient visits for veterans and cut 30,000 law enforcement agents,” the official added. “This even as Republicans are pushing more tax giveaways for the wealthiest American and biggest corporations, and want to add $100 billion to the debt by encouraging the wealthy and big corporations to cheat on their taxes.”

“The President will also make clear that he believes in fiscal responsibility,” the official added. “In his first two years in office, we lowered the deficit by a record $1.7 trillion. His Budget would cut the deficit by nearly $3 trillion over 10 years. And instead of cutting programs hardworking Americans rely on, he believes we must cut wasteful spending on Big Oil by $30 billion and Big Pharma by $200 billion, and make sure the wealthy and large corporations pay their fair share.”

After his speech, the president will travel to New York City to attend campaign receptions.