RALEIGH, N.C. — Ariana Nester has chronicled her grandfather's history through photos and stories, all the way back to his departure from Ukraine.

“He was the last of his family. He was 11 years old, and he walked and hitched rides to Poland and then took a boat over to New York," Nester said.

Her grandfather would go on to teach dancing in New York, bringing Ukrainian culture to the stage with him.

Nester keeps much of that history and spirit alive with her today.

She says nationalism holds everyone together, especially with many of the challenges Ukrainians have faced.

“While they’re proud Americans, fought in the wars, they still held onto their culture and common history," Nester said. "It’s definitely a proud thing for us.”

Nester has taken some of that culture and mixed it into her small business, Remedy Cocktail Company.

A mixologist of bitters, she has expanded her flavors with a touch of family history.

“I wanted to make some Ukrainian flavors from growing up. Flavors that I knew from growing up and kind of paying homage to that culture but also increase my impact," Nester said. "I can only donate so much. But I can donate time and effort in seeking these.”

$5 from each of these Ukrainian-inspired bitters goes to the World Central Kitchen to feed displaced people in Ukraine.

Last year they donated $500 to the cause and hope to expand on that this year.

“You know, small business, so what we can," Nester said. "But people have taken to them nicely.”

While Nester has ramped up her efforts, she says many Ukrainian Americans fear that support for their country has faltered.

“We have very small attention spans for conflicts overseas. Especially when we’re not physically in them," Nester said. "So it is a major concern for Ukrainians in general. They’re willing to do the fight, they just need the assistance.”

Nester plans on continuing to sell these Ukrainian staples in her collection, because she says it reminds people this fight is still going on, and Ukraine needs help.

“They’ve proven to everybody they’re willing to do the fight at this point. People thought it would be over in a couple of weeks," Nester said. "They’re fighting tooth and nail for their country.”

Ukrainians in the Carolinas has info on their site where you can find ways to support those affected by this conflict and community events.