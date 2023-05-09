CINCINNATI – In a matter of months, Katie Landmark called half a dozen cities and even more apartments home. As a remote worker, she’s trying out her newfound freedom living as a digital nomad, hopping from place to place until she finds the right fit.

Though she may not know where she’ll land next month, whether she’s in Miami, Chicago or Denver, she knows her rent is always going to the same place, Landing.

What You Need To Know Landing offers flexible leases in apartments across the country



Apartments are fully furnished, and utilities are covered



Standby members can stay anyway for any time for $1,495 a month



Standby members may have to leave on three days' notice if another member books their apartment

The housing startup began in 2020 as a way to offer remote workers or those with short-term contracts the chance to book fully furnished apartments with flexible leases and utilities already set up. The company sets up leases with apartment complexes or buildings across the country and members pay a fee to Landing and can book a stay at any of their open apartments.

Jay Montgomery, the associate area general manager for Ohio, said many of Landing’s early clients included travel nurses and construction workers booking four to six months.

“They’re coming to one city, working, going to another city for another contract,” he said.

Rather than hoping to find a sublease or paying high prices for an extended hotel stay or short-term rental where access and amenities may be limited, Montgomery said Landing aims to offer their clients an option that feels more like home.

“You have your own place (and) your own keys to the home,” he said. “No one else is coming in.”

Standby is the Landing’s newest option, promising even more flexibility with one small catch. For $1,.495 a month, including utilities, members can stay at any Landing apartment anywhere in the country for however long they may want, but they’re living on standby. If another Landing member books the apartment at cost, the standby member is bumped with a three-day notice.

“You may be in the home for two months or even two weeks,” Montgomery said.

The system requires anyone staying to be as flexible as possible but for someone like Landmark, it was exactly what she was looking to find to start her digital nomad journey.

“You can go anywhere,” she said. “You just show up.”

In recent months, Landmark has used the Standby option to travel through Florida, staying in a few weeks each in Tampa, Miami, and Ft. Lauderdale.

“I’m looking to experience new cities, cultures and the long-term goal is to find a place, a city where I’d love to invest in and set down roots,” she said.

The option is available in most major cities across the country and is now online in the Cleveland, Columbus, Cincinnati and Toledo areas.