CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Some of America’s favorite retailers are filing for bankruptcy and closing their doors — from big-name brands like J.C. Penney to David’s Bridal. Bed Bath & Beyond even announced it's no longer accepting coupons.

So what happens to gift cards when a business closes for good? The Better Business Bureau says there’s hope to collect your coins. It's a slim chance but hope nonetheless.

President and CEO of the BBB Tom Bartholomy says one way to think of gift cards is like a loan agreement.

“You’re basically giving that company a loan,” he said. “Say you’re buying a $100 gift card, so you’ve given them a loan of $100 that they’re not going to repay until whoever you’re giving that card to — or if you’re using it yourself — goes in and uses it.”

He added there are legal steps you can take if you don’t happen to make that purchase before the store closes permanently.

“If it’s in bankruptcy at that point, you’d actually have to file with the bankruptcy court to get any type of compensation for what you’re holding onto,” he said. "Again say it’s $100 — you’re an unsecure creditor, that means you’re very low on that totem pole. You might get pennies if anything back on the dollar.”

He says the best plan of action is to cash in on that gift card by purchasing something, anything, as soon as you hear the company is facing financial trouble.

He added shoppers with stores like Bed Bath & Beyond and Tuesday Morning still have time to make purchases with credits before they close their doors for good.