Its consumption spiked during the pandemic and is showing no signs of slowing down. Wine is still as popular as ever. There's a go-to spot in Corn Hill that has a new owner who is filling up the Flight Wine Bar social events calendar.

Sue Reuter bought Flight Wine Bar in December. It's all stocked with reds, whites, and everything in between.

What You Need To Know There's a go-to spot in Corn Hill that has a new owner who is filling up the Flight Wine Bar social events calendar



Flight Wine Bar is open Monday-Saturday at 4 p.m.



It serves dozens of wines including locally produced wines, beers and kombucha

“I love wine. I gravitate towards bubbles or dryer reds, but the best part about this job is that you get to taste every day,” said Reuter.

Flights are it at Flight. You can sample and try something new that could be your next favorite. There’s plenty of local items on the menu too. She is a Cardinal Mooney grad and Greece native. She loves Rochester.

“I am probably Rochester’s biggest cheerleader. When people tell me there is nothing to do in Rochester, they are not looking hard enough. I am at all the festivals and all the events,” laughed Reuter.

That’s why she knew this was the perfect spot to invest her energy, time and money. Her blended family of seven children are just the support she needed to go for it. She has special events planned with live jazz and fundraisers. All of them have local ties. She hopes you stop in for a glass soon.

"I was a stay at home for 20 years,” Reuter said. “Flight Wine Bar came up for sale and I went for it. I have so much support from my husband, my kids and family. My oldest daughter works here with me. They are always there to support and help with whatever I need.”

Flight Wine Bar is located on Exchange Street in Corn Hill Landing right along the Genesee River. Thursday there’s a fundraiser planned to support the future Safe Way Homes of Greater Rochester. The event starts at 5:30 p.m.