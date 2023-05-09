HUDSON, Wis. — Onsite Apparel is a mom and pop t-shirt shop in Hudson, Wisconsin. Owner Lori Christophersen opened her business nearly 20 years ago with the goal of serving the community.

“Very close knit community,” said Christophersen. “I know a lot of people are affected by what happened.”

Christophersen said she was devastated when she heard the news about St. Croix County Sheriff’s Deputy Kaitie Leising being killed in the line of duty.

She said it’s something that doesn’t happen around here.

“It’s sad,” said Christophersen. “It’s heart wrenching. It’s unfathomable.”

That’s why she decided to use her platform to give back to those who lost so much.

“I’m going to make some hats and donate all of the proceeds to Fallen Heroes fund,” said Christophersen. “With this happening close to home not long ago in Barron County and now hitting home in St. Croix County.”

Leising is the fourth member of law enforcement to be killed on duty in Wisconsin this year alone.

Earlier this year, Milwaukee police officer Peter Jerving died while trying to arrest a robbery suspect in Milwaukee. Barron County officers Emily Breidenbach and Hunter Scheel also lost their lives while making a traffic stop in April.

“You hear about this in Texas or other states and now it’s getting close to home,” said Christophersen. “Enough is enough. It just needs to stop.”

Christophersen said she’s offering hats, t-shirts.and hoodies, with all proceeds to benefit the four fallen officers in the state, including Leising.

For more information on how to get a hat to benefit the fallen heroes, click here.