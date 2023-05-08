BUFFALO, N.Y. — U.S. Sen. Chuck Schumer and other leaders, including Rep. Brian Higgins and Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown, toured Viridi Parente, a battery storage system facility in the Queen City, on Monday.

The company is looking to benefit from the Inflation Reduction Act

The Department of Energy's loan guarantee program looks to support the company with $200M

Schumer is pushing for the federal government to execute the next phase of its growth and invest $200 million into the former American Axle Factory and encourage the current manufacturer to add hundreds of new, good-paying jobs.

He says the money will also help skyrocket the company’s output.

It’s all part of Schumer’s push to tout the law he wrote and explain how critical these and other similar programs are in the Inflation Reduction Act and the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.

Schumer says the investment will also help ensure the battery industry continues to grow in the U.S. and not overseas.

Schumer also says he’ll fight the GOP members who want to repeal the legislation and tax incentives that come with it.

Close to 100 people work at Viridi now, with the hope of raising that to 500 in the future.

Company leaders expressed their appreciation of the federal attention.