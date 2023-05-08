MILWAUKEE — With summer drawing near, parks across Wisconsin will soon be very busy.

What You Need To Know Milwaukee County Parks is looking to fill grounds positions



Many positions are seasonal and part-time



They're also seeking golf-specific job candidates

Milwaukee County Parks want to make sure they have enough people to keep day-to-day operations at the parks running smoothly.

That’s why they’re looking to hire numerous operations workers. These largely part-time positions are responsible for maintenance and upkeep at parks around the county.

Duties include cutting grass, trash removal and general upkeep.

Andrea Wallace is involved with hiring for Milwaukee County Parks. Wallace said it is important to be at full staff.

“What is really important about having full staff in our park operations is really servicing the public, making sure people have a clean and safe place in order to recreate,” said Wallace.

Ramsey Radakovich oversees park operations. Radakovich said his crews know their work makes a difference. It is something he said he has wanted to do for years.

“For me growing up, I really enjoyed working with my hands and getting dirty but also making an instant impact on whatever I was doing,” said Radakovich.

To learn more about the jobs available with Milwaukee County Parks, you can visit their hiring website.