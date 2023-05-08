NEW ALBANY, Ohio — Dennis Kang is the founder of Seoul Food On The Go.

What You Need To Know Seoul Food On The Go sells Korean comfort food Dennis Kang founded the business because he wanted to bring authentic Korean street food to central Ohio



The restaurant is one of eight food kiosks at a newly opened food hall in New Albany

After spending a decade living in South Korea, he returned to Ohio and said he missed the authentic Korean street food he loves.

He decided to open his own business and bring Korean comfort food to central Ohio.

“I want to share the great Korean comfort food with the customer,” Kang said.

One of the staple items on his menu is different flavors of tteok-bokki, a popular street food in Korea.

Kang describes tteok-bokki as chewy and soft with a crispy outside.

The other options on his menu include Korean barbeque meatballs, seaweed rice rolls, and pan-fried dumplings.

His business is one of eight restaurants at the newly opened Bubbly Hall.

Barbara Passeno is the general manager of the food hall.

After delays from the COVID-19 pandemic and supply chain issues, Bubbly Hall recently opened its doors more than two years after breaking ground.

“When you’re coming to Bubbly Hall, you’re supporting the people in your community,” Passeno said. “You’re supporting the people who live and work right here.”

The other food kiosks at Bubbly Hall include Just Chicken, Kiku Sushi Bar, Mr. Hummus, The Pit, Fay’s Crepes, Hoyo’s Kitchen, and The Cheesecake Girl.

All the vendors at Bubbly Hall are small local businesses. Passeno said Kang has been very involved since day one.

“He’s been here all the time checking on progress, helping out where he could, and just making sure his business is ready to go,” Passeno said.

Kang enjoys serving all his customers, but his favorite is his daughter, Sooji Kang.

“I’m very proud of my dad,” Sooji Kang said. “He is awesome for really just living his dream and making this happen.”

She said Korean street food is a little piece of home for her and her father.

“It’s also kind of a way for us to share that culture with others,” Sooji Kang said. “Food is kind of something that connects people from all different backgrounds.”

It’s a piece of home Dennis Kang is proud to share with his customers.

“I had a lot of obstacles but I got over everything,” Dennis Kang said. “...it’s amazing.”