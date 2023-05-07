RALEIGH, N.C. — Beer brewing is generally seen as a male-dominated industry, but Amber Rosado, a brewer in downtown Raleigh, welcomes the challenge of breaking the mold.

What You Need To Know National Nurses Week is May 6-12



Code Brew is a mango and blueberry sour created by Amber Rosado in honor of nurses



The beer will be on tap until it runs out

“I wanted to prove to myself and to others that a woman can do it, too, and you don’t have to be a stereotypical, really strong man to handle all of this," Rosado said. "It kind of just pushed me further to push myself.”

Rosado went from serving beer to brewing beer, and the work ethic she learned in the taproom helped as she embarked on her new career.

She says in a field of talented brewers, she leans into creativity.

The moment the hops, grains and flavor align, it's special.

“It’s like your own little secret, and you can share the beer but the whole way you created it is your own, your own little baby," Rosado said.

Her creativity led to Raleigh Brewing Company's latest collab with nurses.

“It’s called Code Brew," Rosado said. "So what we did was a Philly sour. It’s made with mango and blueberries.”

Working with an ICU unit, Rosado created a beer to honor the hard work of nurses on the front lines of health care after their challenges over the last few years.

“To have a local company like Raleigh Brewing kind of reach out and be willing to honor nurses and give us that recognition is really awesome," Danielle White, an ICU nurse, said.

White says the final product also passes the taste test.

“It’s fruity, it’s refreshing, it’s light," White said. "It’s perfect for this time of year. It’s a perfect drink after a rough shift. It’s great.”

Raleigh Brewing says Code Brew will be on tap until it runs dry.