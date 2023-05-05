CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Wells Fargo Championship returned to Charlotte and with it, brought a bump in sales for local businesses.

Rusty’s Deli and Grille, which is right around the corner from Quail Hollow, has been serving the community for years.

Assistant Manager Mark Grant says when the tournament is in town, it’s always good for business. Grant has been at Rusty's for 30 years.

“We are close enough to the golf course that people will walk over here, maybe catch something to eat,” he said.

It’s a welcome sight, as he says many businesses are still recovering from the pandemic.

"It’s tough for people to still make a buck,” he said. “It gives everybody an opportunity to get a little bit of visibility and some love from the community."

Grant says the deli is prepared, stocked and ready to greet new customers.

The tournament runs through Sunday, May 7.