U.S. Rep. Colin Allred, D-Texas, just announced his 2024 challenge to Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, on Wednesday, and on Thursday he reported his campaign raised $2 million in its first 36 hours.

What You Need To Know U.S. Rep. Colin Allred on Thursday said his Senate campagin raised $2 million in its first 36 hours, a 2024 Senate race record



Allred announced his candidacy on Wednesday. He's seeking to unseat Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas



Cruz in 2018 narrowly defeated former U.S. Rep. Beto O'Rourke to secure a second term



No Democrat has won statewide office in Texas since 1994

Allred said that represents a 2024 Senate campaign record.

“I’ve been a part of some incredible teams in my life, but y’all have helped me raise over $2 million in just 36 hours since I announced my campaign to represent all Texans,” Allred wrote in a social media post. “Together, we set a record for this cycle raising the most in the first day of a Senate campaign.”

It’s likely to be a costly race, if the 2018 contest between Cruz and his then challenger, former Democratic congressman Beto O’Rourke, is any sign.

O’Rourke raised a little more than double what Cruz raised in that race. Still, Cruz hung on the win Texas by 2% and secure a second term.

Besides being a frequent critic of Cruz, Allred, 40, is a former NFL linebacker who played for the Tennessee Titans and was a football standout at Baylor University. He later got a law degree from the University of California, Berkeley, before taking positions in the administration of former President Barack Obama.

Allred’s announcement marked the first significant 2024 challenge to Cruz. Cruz’s team seemed unfazed by Allred’s campaign announcement, secure knowing that no Democrat has won a statewide race in red Texas since 1994.

“Democrats have once again turned to a far-left radical to run for Senate. Not only does Colin Allred vote with Nancy Pelosi 100% of the time, but his voting record is completely out-of-touch with Texas,” Cruz spokesman Nick Maddux said in a statement. “Allred wants men to compete in women’s sports, isn’t serious about addressing the crisis at the border, wants to take away law-abiding Texans’ guns, and is soft on punishing murderers. Bottom line, Allred is too extreme for Texas.