ORLANDO, Fla. — Ahead of a busy Cinco de Mayo weekend, only about half of downtown bars have the new required permit to sell alcohol after midnight.

As of Thursday, 94 percent of eligible bars submitted their application, but only 51 percent had received it so far.

Businesses with the permit will have a decal issued by the city, displaying their hours of operation, occupancy, and expiry of the permit.

What You Need To Know The permit system is intended to make downtown a safer place, as permitted bars are required to have new safety measures



Requirements vary on the bar, but range from metal detectors and I.D. scanners at the door, to hiring law enforcement to post up outside



The holiday is expected to bring many downtown. According to a 2013 study by Nielson, Americans bought more than $600 million worth of beet for Cinco De Mayo

Based on factors like bar size and history of violent incidents, select bars will be required by the chief of police to hire law enforcement to post outside of the building.

If a bar has an occupancy of over 50 people, it must use a metal detector wand.

Finally, between 10 p.m. and 2 a.m., all bars must use I.D. scanners and keep a log of occupancy numbers.

Bars are subject to additional measures at the discretion of the chief of police.

Failure to comply results in the suspension of a business’ permit, forfeiting its ability to sell alcohol after midnight.

This weekend is expected to bring many downtown for Cinco de Mayo. According to a 2013 study by Nielson, Americans bought more than $600 million worth of beer for Cinco De Mayo. A year prior, the Distilled Spirits Council reported that tequila sales almost doubled during the holiday.

Spectrum News requested an updated list of downtown bars with the new permit, however we are still waiting to hear back. In the meantime, here are the permitted bars as of Monday: