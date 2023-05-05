President Joe Biden on Friday announced that Neera Tanden, a longtime Democratic operative who serves in his administration as a senior advisor and staff secretary, will replace Ambassador Susan Rice as his Domestic Policy Advisor.

"I am pleased to announce that Neera Tanden will continue to drive the formulation and implementation of my domestic policy, from economic mobility and racial equity to health care, immigration and education," Biden wrote in a statement.

Tanden will be the first Asian American to lead any of the major White House policy councils. Tanden was Biden’s initial nominee to serve as the Director of the Office of Management and Budget, but her nomination was withdrawn in March of 2021 after Senate Republicans, along with moderate Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin of West Virginia, criticized her past acerbic partisan rhetoric on social media, mainly targeting Republicans.

The president hailed Tanden's service in his administration, as well as her tenure working with former Presidents Barack Obama and Bill Clinton.

"She was a key architect of the Affordable Care Act and helped drive key domestic policies that became part of my agenda, including clean energy subsidies and sensible gun reform," Biden wrote. "While growing up, Neera relied on some of the critical programs that she will oversee as Domestic Policy Advisor, and I know those insights will serve my Administration and the American people well. I look forward to continuing to work closely with Neera in her new role."

Biden also announced Friday that Stefanie Feldman will serve as assistant to the president and staff secretary, and Zayn Siddique will become Principal Deputy of the Domestic Policy Council.

Ambassador Rice, who has served as Biden's domestic policy adviser for the past two-plus years, announced her resignation from the White House last month. Her last day will be May 26, officials said.

In a statement at the time, Biden credited Rice, 58, for helping to strengthen the Affordable Care Act, develop a national mental health strategy, give Medicare the ability to negotiate lower drug prices and cap the price of insulin at $35 for Medicare recipients.

He also praised her efforts on gun violence, police reform, student loan debt, hunger, immigration and more.

There “is no one more capable, and more determined to get important things done for the American people than Susan Rice,” Biden said.

“As the only person to serve as both National Security Advisor and Domestic Policy Advisor, Susan’s record of public service makes history,” the president added. “But what sets her apart as a leader and colleague is the seriousness with which she takes her role and the urgency and tenacity she brings, her bias towards action and results, and the integrity, humility and humor with which she does this work.”