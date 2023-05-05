WASHINGTON D.C. — Democrats haven’t carried the state of Florida in a presidential election in more than a decade, but the Democratic National Committee isn’t counting the Sunshine State out in 2024.

The DNC has placed a "two-week, seven-figure" ad buy in eight swing states including Florida.

In an ad running in the Tampa and Orlando markets, President Joe Biden touts his record on the economy saying, "My economic plan is about investing in places and people that have been forgotten. It's about making things here in America again."

As Republicans settle on a candidate in the GOP primary for President, Biden hasn't faced any serious competition.

Despite Republicans Gov. Ron DeSantis and Sen. Marco Rubio winning big during the November elections, former DNC Chairwoman and Democratic Congresswoman Debbie Wasserman Schultz says Florida is still in play in 2024.

"I am confident that we are still a swing state and the White House and President Biden is making very clear that that he's going to fight for Florida," she told Spectrum News in an interview.

Wasserman Schultz believes the White House’s wins on lowering the cost of insulin to $35 per month and capping out-of pocket prescription drug costs for Medicare recipients are policies that are especially popular among the state's seniors. She says during the pandemic Democrats in the state scaled back on in-person events and door knocking. This time around, she says there will be a “full scale effort.”

"In the last election, you know, coming off of the pandemic, Democrats followed public health protocols and didn't go out and knock on doors and jeopardize people's health," she said. "You know, we stayed off the doors and we made sure we communicated in the previous election, presidential election, virtually so we could keep people safe."

Despite President Joe Biden winning the 2020 Presidential Election, former President Donald Trump carried the state of Florida with 51% of the vote to Biden’s 48%.

Since 2020, there has been an increase of more than 90,000 registered Republicans in Florida.