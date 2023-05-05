COLUMBUS — Recently introduced legislation in both chambers of Congress aims to increase opportunities for small food producers throughout the United States.

What You Need To Know The Local Farms and Food Act aims to expand access to markets for small producers



The bill also aims to assist low-income Americans when purchasing certain foods



The legislation was introduced in both chambers of Congress

"One of the challenges that you run into with government policy is sometimes it's all about the red tape," agriculture expert Andy Vance said.

The bill was introduced in both the House of Representatives and Senate.

"But the idea here is that this particular bill would simplify applications for certain farmer's markets and local food promotion program projects," Vance said.

Sen. Sherrod Brown (D) is one of the senators behind the legislation.

"And so what I think Sen. Brown is trying to do and he's been working on this to his credit, for several years, he introduced the Local Farms Act back in 2017," Vance said. "Several key provisions that were included in the 2018 Farm Bill and I would say he's going to include more of these kind of provisions that he's talking about with the Local Farms and Food Act in the 2023 Farm Bill planning process."

In a release, Brown said, "We support local economies best when we produce more in Ohio – whether it’s cars or produce or beef or flowers. Ohioans shouldn’t have to buy apples from Washington when they could get them from Geauga County, or vegetables from Mexico when they could get them from a farm in Tiffin."

The number of farms shrunk for the 40th straight year while average farm sizes grew.



It's consolidation—big Ag buying up small farms to stifle competition.



We’ve got to keep fighting for small farmers across Ohio in the Farm Bill. @chelliepingree and I are leading that charge. pic.twitter.com/83gC4WFmcD — Sherrod Brown (@SenSherrodBrown) April 26, 2023

When considering the bill's potential impact Vance said Farm Bill policy tends to be evolutionary rather than revolutionary.

"In other words, we don't necessarily come in when we negotiate a farm bill and blow the system up every five years," Vance said. "What is much more likely to happen is that you take a bill like this that has an impact on the margins, so we come in and we take some existing programs...and we make them a little bit better or we evolve or improve them in certain ways. And this bill strikes me as one of those that it's nothing revolutionary, but it is evolutionary."