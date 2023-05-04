COLUMBUS, Ohio —This Small Business Week, an Ohio investment company is being recognized with a national award.

What You Need To Know

Stonehenge was recently awarded the Small Business Investment Company Emerging Manager award by the Small Business Association



The firm created the Stonehenge Community Impact Fund which helps serve small businesses owned by minorities or in underserved communities



The fund has raised over $200 million for businesses across the country



The hope is to create several more of these funds to multiply the impact on these communities and businesses

L’Quentus Thomas has always enjoyed working in the Columbus Arena District.

That’s because it’s an area that’s seen revitalization through the years. It’s something he’s seen through his office window.

“This was the site of the state penitentiary,” Thomas said. “But when I look at this now, I see a beautiful mixed-use development and a lot of dollars that went into revitalizing and reactivating this particular part of town.”

And that’s what Thomas is doing thanks to a lot of time and hard work.

He, along with co-workers, like Jonathan Crawford, came up with the idea to help businesses owned by minorities or veterans or in underserved communities.

“It’s part of what makes us excited to come to work and not just have a positive impact for our firm and investors but also on the business owners and the communities where we’re putting the capital to work," Crawford, a director at Stonehenge, said.

Now, the Stonehenge Community Impact Fund has raised over $200 million and is helping these businesses across the country. And this year, they even got national recognition from the Small Business Association, being awarded the 2023 Small Business Investment Company of the Year Emerging Manager Award.

“It’s validating I think for the strategy that we are working to deploy these dollars in underserved communities and with underserved business owners," Crawford said.

Thomas said when he received the call from the SBA, he was surprised to hear the news.

“I was just really proud,” Thomas said. “I’ve always been really proud of the work that we do at Stonehenge, and it’s not often that you are acknowledged by your industry.”

But for Thomas and his team, he says this is just the beginning of helping businesses that need it the most.

“Start with fund one and build a family of funds two, three, four and five and basically multiply the impact that we are able to have across the country,” he said. “So this is really the first step.”

To date, 100% of the fund’s investments have been into small businesses in underserved communities, sustaining over 1,000 jobs and creating more than 260 new jobs.