The Erie County Legislature will hold a meeting Thursday to approve measures on the new Bills stadium. This will help finalize the steps in the process before construction begins.

If you want to keep track of the current status of the Bills stadium deal, students at the UB School of Law launched a webpage tracking all the details. The students say the page is meant to help people better understand what's going on in the deal between the Bills organization and legislative bodies.

For more information, click here.

Meanwhile, the city of Buffalo and the Ralph Wilson Park Conservancy now have a signed management agreement for the former Lasalle Park.

The site, now known as Ralph Wilson Park, will continue to be city-owned land while the Ralph Wilson Park Conservancy will handle operations and maintenance.

This project includes an extensive community engagement element allowing the community to have a say in the design of and activities at the reimagined park.

There's a public meeting to address the project next Tuesday, May 9, at the nearby Waterfront Elementary School.