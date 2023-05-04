Vice President Kamala Harris traveled to Richmond, Va., Thursday to tout the administration’s efforts boosting small businesses as the White House released a report on the state of manufacturing in the country, a sector where officials say 75% of the jobs are at companies with less than 20 employees.

At focus was a $10 billion initiative that provides funding for small businesses to expand, with a particular focus on entrepreneurs and businesses from underserved communities.

“Small business owners do so much, and in return, then, I believe we have a duty to make sure that all small business owners have the support and the resources they need,” Harris said at Bayblon Micro-Farms, a manufacturing company in Richmond that builds indoor farming equipment. The company received $150,000 from the State Small Business Credit Initiative, which has dolled out $8 billion so far to 52 states and territories who funnel them to businesses.

“‘Of all the challenges you face, what [are] your biggest concerns?’” Harris asked, recounting conversations she has with small business owners. “I’ll tell you one of the answers that I hear most often, that is something that we have been addressing, is their need to have access to capital.”

The Biden administration continued to boast about the 3.1 million small business jobs they say were added to the economy on their watch, while also noting 800,000 new manufacturing jobs overall — a number they say is the most of any presidency in history. And the White House said private industry has announced $400 billion in manufacturing projects, including clean energy infrastructure, semiconductor fabrication, and biotechnologies.

Heralding Babylon Micro-Farms as a success story in the Biden administration’s fight to preserve and expand domestic manufacturing jobs, Harris described a “small business boom” in the country.

The $150,000 investment “will help this business, as an example of what we’re doing around the country, expand production, hire more employees and continue to shape, as is the case here, the future of farming,” Harris said. “Since we took office, 10 and a half million new small businesses have been filed, in terms of the applications for filing for opening.”

Harris pitched community banks as one solution to providing capital for small businesses, noting the Biden administration has distributed almost all of the $12 billion set aside for local lenders in a COVID-19 stimulus package Harris worked on when she was in the Senate.

“The people who work there know the community, know the resources of the community, the capacity of the community, the desires of the community,” the vice president said. “They see the capacity that exists around them that bigger banks often miss.”

According to the White House report, one reason small businesses have struggled to obtain capital is financial sector consolidation that halved the number of community bank and credit unions between 1997 and 2012. Between 1997 and 2015, businesses seeking funding below $100,000 went to big banks more and more often, with the share of community bank funding in that range dropping from 82% to 29%, according to the report.

“This lack of community and regional banking options have been major impediments to the growth and stable operation of small manufacturing firms,” the report read.

As she often has on the campaign trail or on the road promoting the Biden administration’s agenda, Harris recounted the story of Mrs. Shelton, her “second mother” as a child. On the frequent days she had to work long hours, Harris’ mother would send her children two doors down to Mrs. Shelton’s home where she ran a nursery school and was “a fixture in our community.”

“I know that there are people all across America like Mrs. Shelton, folks who take the incredible leap of faith required to start a business,” Harris said. “Folks who put their life savings on the line and work through weekends and holidays because they know they are not only building a business, they are building a better future for the people they love, for the place they call home and, by extension, for our entire country.”