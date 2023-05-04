DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — The city of Daytona Beach is considering adding more street lights and security cameras to enhance public safety

City Manager Deric Feacher is urging the city commission to reach a consensus on adding extra security measures in commercial areas with high pedestrian traffic.

While Seabreeze Blvd. is a well-lit road with high foot traffic, the side streets where people live or park are not.

Therefore, the city is looking to address this issue by adding more security measures to these areas.

Kristina Crawford, a Daytona Beach resident, takes her dog Chuey for a walk a few blocks from Seabreeze Blvd. every day before it gets dark.

She admits that she tries to complete all her dog walks before sunset, as there are many transient people and inebriated individuals who walk around the area.

Crawford also recalls the murder of Terry and Brenda Altman that took place a little over a year ago and just blocks from her home, which makes walking during the day a priority for her.

“The murders during the bike week, the couple (Altman),” Kristina says. “I definitely think about it often. Especially when I am just at about this spot where it happened at.”

Currently, there are no city lights or cameras on North Wild Olive Avenue, where the Altman murder took place, but many homeowners have installed their own.

The city is now considering a comprehensive study to see how they can put more cameras in the area for law enforcement purposes, safety, and security.

This initiative will also include lights in certain areas, and the first area under consideration is Seabreeze.

However, the city aims to install these measures throughout Daytona Beach.

If approved, the decision on the new lights and cameras is expected over the summer.

The city plans to purchase hundreds of lights and cameras, and the cost for the project is estimated to be slightly more than a million dollars.