The first Costco Wholesale will open in the Capital Region.
After years of debate in Guilderland, the town's zoning board of appeals unanimously gave the green light to a special use permit, allowing construction of Costco to begin at the corner of Western Avenue and Crossgates Mall Road.
The final approval came after a state Appellate court ruled the Guilderland Planning Board did proper diligence on potential environmental impacts of the project.
Save the Pine Bush had challenged the project, which includes a store, more than a dozen gas pumps and an apartment building near the Pine Bush Preserve.
Costco boasts "warehouse prices on name-brands products."