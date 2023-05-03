From Panache to Savers and Goodwill, there isn’t a secondhand store that Sarah Pavia hasn’t shopped.

“My entire platform and premise is about showing how sustainability and secondhand is really sexy and cool,” said Sarah, Pavia, founder of Second Look Styling. “A lot of times at stores like this you will find items that are new with tags and that’s because maybe the person who had it just didn’t love it for their story.”

Pavia has built a career around it. She styles clients with previously enjoyed clothes, resells designer duds to people all over the country and she even helps local realtors stage homes for sale from secondhand items. She is secondhand’s biggest cheerleader.

“True to form and to my brand I am always head to toe in secondhand, and I love saying that. I have my pants here and my leopard mules and my long layered vest. It is an example always of what you can find shopping secondhand, and I look fabulous in the process if I do say so, myself,” laughed Pavia.

Grab unwanted items in your closet and go score some new fashions at Saturday’s clothing swap. Sarah Pavia at Second Look Styling has 400+ items ready to swap —women’s clothing, handbags and accessories. Swap party 1-4 at NY Kitchen in Canandaigua. @SPECNews1ROC @secondlookroc ♻️ pic.twitter.com/nWvnqG7QGT — Wendy Mills (@WendyMillsTV) May 4, 2023

She’s using her savvy shopping and styling skills to help others spruce up their wardrobes. Her Second Look Styling business is hosting a clothing swap Saturday at New York Kitchen in Canandaigua.

“You come in with something you don’t want and here is something brand new with tags from a Stitch Fix box and this is an Anthropologie skirt that is brand new with tags and that will be hanging on the rack,” Pavia said. “Your ticket gives you a chance to take your five items that you don’t want and exchange them for something fabulous just like these.”

Pavia has made a career out of secondhand styling. She shops for clients and ships nationwide. Her community clothing swap is a fun way to revamp your wardrobe. $10 admission tix on https://t.co/ElSJ8W6C7Z Look for Second Look Styling. Have fun! @SPECNews1ROC @secondlookroc pic.twitter.com/hP6mY7VKXs — Wendy Mills (@WendyMillsTV) May 4, 2023

Any items not swapped or selected will be donated to dress for success, Rochester and Willow Domestic Violence Center.

The Second Look Styling Clothing Swap is Saturday from 1 to 4 p.m. at New York Kitchen 800 South Main St. Canandaigua. Admission tickets, $10 are available in advance on Eventbrite.