SOBIESKI, Wis. — Justin Babik’s eyes were constantly scanning as he drove a loaded logging truck on University Avenue in Green Bay.

What You Need To Know Recently introduced legislation would allow logging trucks to access the federal interstate system



Drivers and industry officials said efficiency and safety would be helped by the pending legislation



The bi-partisan bill is authored by Rep. Mike Gallagher (R-Wis.) and Rep. Jared Golden (D-Maine)

This kind of trip off the interstate is common for him and other logging truck drivers.

“It’s a big headache.,” Babik said. “You’ve got to go through the towns. You’ve got to deal with all the extra traffic, the stopping and the going and pedestrians walking around instead of just getting on the interstates and keep traveling. It’s safer for everybody.”

He’s a driver with Pomp’s Trucking out of Sobieski, a little north of Green Bay. He hauls lumber daily around eastern Wisconsin and into Michigan’s Upper Peninsula.

A patchwork of regulations requires Babik and other lumber truck drivers to zig-zag off the interstate system when hauling their loads.

“You’re burning a lot more fuel going through town than you would if you were on the interstate just clipping along,” he said.

Rep. Mike Gallagher (R-Wis.) and Rep. Jared Golden (D-Maine) recently introduced a bi-partisan bill that would allow lumber trucks access to the federal interstate system for up to 150 air miles.

Henry Schienebeck, executive director of the Great Lakes Timber Professionals Association, said the measure is aimed at addressing several issues.

It includes smoothing out what parts of the interstate can and can’t be used to transport lumber.

“When we have to go off those routes, we timed it, and it’s an extra 20 minutes of time,” he said. “It’s extra fuel. It’s extra wear and tear on the equipment. Every time you start and stop, it takes longer.”

Schienebeck said improved safety is the top driver of the legislation.

“Why would you want to take trucks off those routes and divert them through local communities?” he said. “It just doesn’t make any sense.”

Babik said driving through populated areas brings its own set of variables.

“You’ve got to be on your toes. You’ve got to be watching everything,” he said while driving through the heart of downtown Green Bay. “People will sneak up on you or sneak in front of you, or walk in front of you.”