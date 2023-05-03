CLEVELAND, Texas — The man accused of fatally shooting five people who lived next door has been caught Tuesday, according to officials.

The four-day manhunt for Francisco Oropeza, 38, began Friday night in a neighborhood just outside of Houston. One of Oropeza's neighbors asked him to stop shooting in his front yard. Oropesa then allegedly went next door and shot the people inside execution-style with an AR-15 rifle, according to police.

Oropeza is being held in Montgomery County Jail and will be charged with first-degree murder, according to authorities.

More than 250 law enforcement officers from multiple agencies, including the U.S. Marshals, took part in the manhunt for Oropeza.

The victims, all believed to be from Honduras, have been identified as 9-year-old Daniel Enrique Laso; Sonia Argentina Guzman, 25; Diana Velazquez Alvarado, 21; Julisa Molina Rivera, 31; and Jose Jonathan Casarez, 18.

This is a developing story and will be updated.