KENOSHA, Wis. — For three weeks every spring, volunteers with the Kenosha Sportfishing and Conservation Association help raise salmon to release into Lake Michigan.

It’s a part of the organization’s 50-year-old mission to keep the lake and southeastern Wisconsin stocked with the fish.

The process begins by getting water from a well that is more than a thousand feet deep. Water is pumped from an aquifer in Lake Superior.

This creates the colder water conditions that allow the association to raise salmon at their site near Pennoyer Park.

On one particular afternoon, Jim Zondlak pulled out a few baby salmon from their rearing pond before putting them back in the water.

“The DNR contracted 40,000 Chinook fingerlings to this pond,” said Zondlak.

Monitoring conditions of the rearing pond, Zondlak said, is crucial to the salmon's survival. One of the tools used to do that is an oxygen sensor.

“If it’s below 7 milligrams per liter to dissolve oxygen, the fish are stressed and will start to die and as the oxygen starts to dissolve into the water, the fish cannot breathe and the fish will continue to die and that’s why we maintain the everyday reading on the oxygen to make sure the fish are breathing and breathing properly,” said Zondlak.

Walter Kreuser has volunteered with the Kenosha Sportfishing and Conservation Association for 10 years. Now, he’s the president of the organization.

Kreuser and other volunteers feed the salmon twice a day. He said keeping Lake Michigan stocked with salmon for the past half century has had a big impact on the economy.

“Sports fishing in Kenosha is an [estimated] $20 million income between charter fishing, restaurants, hotels. Well, this is where they (salmon) come from,” said Kreuser.

Zondlak said all of this would not be possible without pumping water from the nearby Pike River into the rearing pond.

“Their brains are syncing into the water and that’s called smolting,” he said. “It’s when they lose their scales, [and] their brains are into the water imprint and when they are out there, trying to spawn, their brains are telling them to smell for Pike River water and then they start migrating and hopefully find the Pike River in the fall.”

Zondlak said he enjoys showing the community how it all works.

“This is an entire volunteer group of men and women that come together every year to rear 40,000 fish and in the three weeks we are here, we have brought 50+ groups to our town to educate them and also to bring them knowledge about why this rearing pond is so educational,” said Zondlak.

When the three weeks are up at the pond, the salmon are let go. The group of fish will swim throughout Lake Michigan for the next four years.

When they are ready to spawn in the fall of 2027, they will make their way back to the Pike River

Zondlak and Kreuser said they are proud to help provide this sportfishing benefit to southeast Wisconsin.