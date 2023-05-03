GASTON COUNTY, N.C. — Organizers say about 50 seniors are on the wait list for Dallas High Shoals Christian Ministry's Low Income Senior Program as inflation and high prices impact food insecurity.

What You Need To Know One in 14 people over 60 are food insecure, according to a recent release from Feeding America Food insecurity numbers are about the same in North Carolina, according to the report A local ministry is seeing the impact of inflation on fixed income after seeing increased enrollment in their Low Income Senior Program

Ministry organizers pass out boxes of pastas and canned goods packed by Second Harvest Food Bank, as well as cleaning supplies to the 155 approved seniors.

Mike Fields has been volunteering with the ministry for four years and says right now, there is an immense need for everyday items.

“Even if they have food stamps, they can’t buy cleaning supplies with food stamps. If you’re on a limited income, you have to be very careful where your dollars are going, especially with inflation the way it is,” said Fields.

Donna Bates benefits from the food and supply program.

“I’m on a fixed income. I’m 69. I live by myself, and I can’t afford this — really I can’t,” Bates said. “I mean, there’s stuff like eggs and stuff that I cannot buy. If they didn’t help me out, I would just go hungry.”

In April 2023, a report from Feeding America explained the state of senior hunger in 2021.

It shows one in 14 people over 60 are food insecure. The report says food insecurity differences between 2020 and 2021 are not statistically significant.