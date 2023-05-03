CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Thousands of people are making their way to one of the biggest golf events in the Queen City — the Wells Fargo Championship golf tournament.

The weeklong golf events are taking place at the Quail Hollow Club.

An Uber driver says the championship and other major large-scale events in the Queen City are good for business.

Frederick Washington has been living in Charlotte for six years.

He became a driver for the ride-hailing company six months ago.

One of the things he enjoys most about his job is meeting and interacting with new people daily.

"I'm a people person," Washington said. "Whenever I get free time, and I'm not working my other job [I Uber]. I love it."

He's expecting to meet lots of new faces during the Wells Fargo Championship.

"I think I'll probably take more people to this event than most events I take people to for sure," Washington said. "It feels like a lot of people are going to be coming here."

Washington has already made several trips this week to the Quail Hollow Club.

"It's going to be busy for sure," he said.

When one ride ends, Washington says another always begins, because events like the Wells Fargo Championship keep drivers on the go.

"There's always some business event or sports event or big party or concert. It's always going to be something going on," Washington said.

Anyone taking an Uber to the Wells Fargo Championship will be taken to a designated Uber drop-off, which is off Gleneagles Road. The drop-off area is close to the entry gate.

The tournament wraps up Sunday.