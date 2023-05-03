AUSTIN, Texas — This week is Small Business Week, and the City of Austin is celebrating by offering free classes for small businesses, creatives, cooperatives and nonprofits all week so that anyone who is looking to grow or start their business can have the tools they need to succeed.

The City of Austin Economic Development Department is offering the classes, which are available both online and in person. The classes take place through May 5, with topics that range from marketing and finance to small business management, legal considerations and more.

There’s still time to sign up for sessions to attend throughout the week. Click here to view available events.

Schedule of upcoming events:

Thursday, May 4

9 a.m. - The Basics of Human Resources

10 a.m. - How to Start a Cooperative

1 p.m. - Workshop: Planning to Recruit & Hire New Employees

Friday, May 5

9 a.m. - Write a Business Plan You’ll Actually Use

1 p.m. - Create Your Marketing Plan and Content Calendar