Gov. Ron DeSantis signed a memorandum of understanding with a South Korean hydrogen company last week that will bring a hydrogen facility to the outskirts of Mulberry.

The announcement has caused excitement to brew at the prospect of thriving businesses in the town.

“The community, the businesses are very supportive of each other and our youth within the community,” said Pat Stottlemyer, president of the Greater Mulberry Chamber of Commerce.

Stottlemyer estimates that the new plant will bring more than 150 jobs.

“As a small business owner, more people within the community generates more dollars, which allows me as an individual to contribute back to the community,” he said.

With potentially more families on the way, Stottlemyer said he is eager to see an increase in foot traffic.

“This will bring more people into our community, a bigger tax base, better city services and county services,” he said.

Sottlemyer said he also likes the prospect that the plant will use clean energy.

“It's green, right? And so green is where you want to be,” he said. “The big juggernaut is how do you go from where we're at to where we want to be?”

On his end, that would be making sure the people coming to his community are welcomed, while also making sure housing prices don’t significantly rise with the influx of residents.

“How do you attract the folks at affordable housing with good paying jobs so that they can get here?" Stottlemyer said. "Fortunately, I'm just a florist, I don't have to figure out that.”

The company is expected to break ground on the new plant — which will cover an estimated 10 acres — at the beginning of June.