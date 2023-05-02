Experts say an extended drought has been affecting areas of Citrus County.

What You Need To Know Some Citrus County farmers say ongoing drought conditions have been troublesome for their operations



Experts say this year is the driest on record since 2017



According to Spectrum Bay News 9 Chief Meteorologist Mike Clay, areas in northwest Citrus have run 23-24 inches below normal rain levels over the last year

Spectrum Bay News 9 Chief Meteorologist Mike Clay says the problem has not been caused by a lack of precipitation over just the past few months.

“Over the last year, 365 days, this is the rainfall deficit in Citrus County, and it’s extreme on either side,” said Clay. “The eastern side of Citrus has had more rain, and the western side has had a lot less rain. Areas in northwest Citrus are running 23-24 inches below normal over the last year.”

The lack of rain in has been troublesome for many — especially farmers, whose livelihoods depend on growing their crops.

On one Citrus County fruit tree farm, Don Gissy has adjusted his operations in an attempt to offset the ongoing drought conditions.

“Well, I tried something that’s a little bit different and it’s all working very well,” said Gissy, who operates McCoys U-Pick Tree Farm and Nursery in Crystal River.

Gissy has been working his farm for the last three years — which he says is a small part of his two decades worth of farming experience.

He says the lack of rain has been a bit of a challenge over the past year.

“The fruit would get bigger if we had some more rain, fresh rain,” said Gissy. “The bigger the fruit, the more weight, obviously. But it is what it is. It’s mother nature, so you’ve got to deal with it.”

A lack of rain has led to a dry start to the year, and the Spectrum Bay News 9 Weather Team says this is the driest year on record since 2017.

Gissy said he's only experienced a few other years when drought conditions are as bad as they are now.

“I would say that this is the third worst that I’ve ever been through,” he said. “Give or take, something like that.”

Gissy said Florida’s unpredictable weather is forcing his farm to adjust.

“I have the irrigation here, so it’s just bridging the gap,” he said.

Gissy said he is taking the drought in stride, thanks to the irrigation system he has set up.

“One hundred twenty gallons gets me through a day," he said. "That’s low usage, you know what I mean?"

Gissy said there is hope on the horizon, though — dry conditions this time of year are normal and typically last until May or June.

“It’s coming,” Gissy said. “It’s going to do what it’s going to do, so you just have to adapt.”